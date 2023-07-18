BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is heading behind bars for his involvement in a 2022 assault that left a man dead, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Lewis Keys, 23, was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

In December 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., Keys, and two co-defendants, assaulted a victim inside an apartment building on Rodney Street, according to authorities. They say the victim, 25-year-old Mikhail Scott, was repeatedly punched, kicked, and dragged down the stairs from the building to the sidewalk.

Scott was taken to ECMC where he later died from his injuries. His cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head and ruled a homicide by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Keys previously pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

His two co-defendants, Daiquan Busby, 20, and Christopher Busby, 39, were indicted for their alleged involvement in the assault. Both were charged with one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

Daiquan is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 11 for a pre-trial hearing. Christopher, Daiquan’s father, is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Aug. 15.

If convicted of the highest charge, the Busbys face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. They continue to be held without bail.