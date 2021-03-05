Buffalo man sentenced to 9 years behind bars for firing an illegal weapon at a Buffalo Police station in 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Korron J. Brown, 24, of Buffalo was sentenced to 9 years in prison Thursday afternoon for firing an illegal gun at Buffalo Police station house, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office tells us Brown fired multiple shots from an illegal pistol that hit the Buffalo Police Department C-District station house East Ferry Street near Fillmore Avenue on July 23, 2019.

Brown plead guilty on December 8 to one count of second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The 24-year-old was sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to a determinate sentence of 9 years behind bars and 5 years of post-release supervision.