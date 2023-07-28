BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to life in prison for murder and multiple drug charges, the U.S. District Attorney announced Friday.

Donte “Slim” Walker was sentenced after a four-week trial by jury on the following charges:

Murder while engaged in a continuing criminal enterprise and narcotics conspiracy

Tampering with a witness

Discharge of firearms causing death in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking crimes

Conspiracy to distribute heroin resulting in death

According to officials, between 2012 and 2018, Walker was the leader of a heroin and cocaine trafficking organization that operated in the Buffalo area. They say he utilized various associates, such as drug runners and lower-level drug dealers, under the operation.

Officials say at the peak of Walker’s heroin distribution organization, in 2015 and 2016, he was responsible for the “daily distribution of hundreds of grams of heroin” which was sometimes mixed with butyryl fentanyl or furanyl fentanyl. He was also regularly involved in cocaine sales, they said.

In 2013, officials say Walker was responsible for the distribution of heroin to an individual referred to as “M.O,” which resulted in the overdosing death of M.O. In October 2018, Walker also lured Ryan Thurnherr to an area near an East Ferry liquor store, under the auspices of a drug sale. Officials say shots were fired during the meeting, which resulted in Thurnherr’s death.

Thurnherr was found deceased in a vacant lot near the intersection of Winslow Avenue and Brooklyn Street. Officials say Walker believed Thurnherr was a witness or a threat to become a witness during an ongoing DEA investigation into his drug trafficking organization.