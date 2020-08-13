Buffalo man sentenced to sex offender probation for unlawful surveillance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–28-year-old Glendale Snead of Buffalo has been sentenced to five years of sex offender probation for unlawful surveillance by a State Supreme Court Justice on Thursday.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Buffalo Police investigated after the victim filed a complaint with the department’s Special Victims Unit.

Officials tell us a search warrant revealed sexually explicit images and videos of the victim on Snead’s cell phone.

The images and videos were captured without the victim’s consent.

Snead was found guilty on four counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance last December.

