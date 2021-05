BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say a 66-year man was shot and killed Friday morning.

Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the scene just before 6:15 a.m. in the first block of Lombard Street.

Police tell News 4 the man died at the scene.

The department asks anyone with information to call or text their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.