BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is in stable condition after being shot inside an apartment complex, police in the city said.

It happened Monday night, shortly after 7 p.m., on the first block of Baitz Avenue. Police say the shooting of the 29-year-old, who was taken to Mercy Hospital, appears to have been targeted.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.