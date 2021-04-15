Buffalo man shot multiple times in apparent robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A shooting victim appeared to have been the victim of a robbery when Buffalo police found him in an apartment Wednesday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., officers responded to the residence on 18th St. There, the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was only identified as a Buffalo man, survived the incident, and was taken to ECMC. As of Thursday morning, he’s in stable condition and receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

It’s not clear if police have a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident can call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

