BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is in stable condition at ECMC after being shot Monday night.

Buffalo police say it happened on the 500 block of Exchange Street around 10:30 p.m. The victim, who was identified as a 32-year-old, was shot “in the leg area,” police said.

Anyone with information that could help police investigate this incident can call their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.