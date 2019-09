BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man accused of hanging a cat then sending photos of the pet to two kids was Thursday morning in a Buffalo courtroom.

Antonio Martin is charged with animal cruelty and endangering the welfare of children.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, the 40-year-old Martin hanged the cat inside an apartment on Carolina Street.

His felony hearing was postponed until Oct. 17.