BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 45-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition at ECMC after being shot Monday night on Schreck Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene on the first block of the street around 11 p.m. The victim had been shot multiple times while standing outside.

Anyone with information that could help police solve this case can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.