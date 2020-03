BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man convicted of a vicious killing is expected to learn his fate on Wednesday.

Montek Mastin shot and killed Dion Donald, 28, in July 2018.

Masten gunned down Donald while he was sitting in a parked car, outside of a gas station on Genesee St. in Buffalo. Donald was rushed to ECMC, where he later died.

Mastin faces up to 25 years to life behind bars.