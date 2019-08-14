Buffalo man who pointed gun at police sentenced to 30 months in prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Buffalo man who pointed a gun at police will spend 30 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy.

29-year-old Julius Hatten was stopped by Buffalo Police on August 5, 2018, for traffic violations, and when officers attempted to place Hatten in handcuffs, he pushed them away, pulled a gun from his waistband, began to leave the scene on foot, and pointed the gun in the direction of the officers.

Officials say Hatten cannot own a firearm after he was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in Erie County Court in August 2011.

“While cases of police-involved shootings garner headlines, situations such as this, in which police exercise tremendous restraint in peacefully resolving a situation in the face of great danger, are far more common yet far less publicized,” said U.S. Attorney Kennedy.