1  of  2
Breaking News
Former Albany bishop accused of sexually abusing teen As Child Victims Act window opens, lawsuits are being filed. Read them here.
Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna

Buffalo man who pointed gun at police sentenced to 30 months in prison

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Buffalo man who pointed a gun at police will spend 30 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy.

29-year-old Julius Hatten was stopped by Buffalo Police on August 5, 2018, for traffic violations, and when officers attempted to place Hatten in handcuffs, he pushed them away, pulled a gun from his waistband, began to leave the scene on foot, and pointed the gun in the direction of the officers.

Officials say Hatten cannot own a firearm after he was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in Erie County Court in August 2011.

“While cases of police-involved shootings garner headlines, situations such as this, in which police exercise tremendous restraint in peacefully resolving a situation in the face of great danger, are far more common yet far less publicized,” said U.S. Attorney Kennedy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss