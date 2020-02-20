Buffalo man who served as pastor, city program coordinator admits to sexually abusing teen boy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who has served as both a pastor and a crime prevention program coordinator for the city has admitted to sexual abuse among other charges.

Last year, Antwan Diggs was arrested on charges accusing him of sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy inside the Courtyard Hotel near Canalside.

Court documents say the two were at the hotel when Diggs began to rub the boy’s penis and legs. The boy told officials he pulled away several times.

Documents also state that after initially refusing to undress, the victim eventually did, and was forced to perform oral sex on Diggs. Diggs was also charged with performing oral sex on the teen.

Diggs no longer works for the city , he was initially put on administrative leave but recently fired, according to his defense attorney.

Diggs, who faces two years behind bars, will be sentenced on May 13. He could also spend ten years under post-release supervision.

In addition to this, a temporary order of protection has been issued for the victim.