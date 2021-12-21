BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man will spend five years in prison for rioting.
In May 2020, prosecutors say Courtland Renford and others looted a 7-Eleven store at the corner of Elmwood and Summer avenues.
The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. when a large group shattered the front door of the store. Prosecutors say Renford was one of the first people to enter the store.
More than an hour later, Renford was protesting near Buffalo City Hall when he threw a burning laundry basket into a broken window of the building.
Because of this, a fire began inside City Hall, causing damage and destroying items inside.
MORE | Buffalo man pleads guilty to rioting for tossing burning laundry basket into Buffalo City Hall
Latest Posts
- Watch: Biden to pledge 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
- Buffalo man who threw burning laundry basket into City Hall gets 5 years in prison
- Bills OL Jon Feliciano says he was in the emergency room due to Covid-19
- New York High School Regents exams canceled for January
- Erie County COVID cases drop after seeing record numbers
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.