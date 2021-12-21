Buffalo man who threw burning laundry basket into City Hall gets 5 years in prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man will spend five years in prison for rioting.

In May 2020, prosecutors say Courtland Renford and others looted a 7-Eleven store at the corner of Elmwood and Summer avenues.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. when a large group shattered the front door of the store. Prosecutors say Renford was one of the first people to enter the store.

More than an hour later, Renford was protesting near Buffalo City Hall when he threw a burning laundry basket into a broken window of the building.

Because of this, a fire began inside City Hall, causing damage and destroying items inside.

