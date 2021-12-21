Buffalo man who threw burning laundry basket into City Hall gets 5 years in prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man will spend five years in prison for rioting.

In May 2020, prosecutors say Courtland Renford and others looted a 7-Eleven store at the corner of Elmwood and Summer avenues.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. when a large group shattered the front door of the store. Prosecutors say Renford was one of the first people to enter the store.

Related Content 20-year-old Buffalo man charged with throwing lit object into Buffalo City Hall

More than an hour later, Renford was protesting near Buffalo City Hall when he threw a burning laundry basket into a broken window of the building.

Because of this, a fire began inside City Hall, causing damage and destroying items inside.

MORE | Buffalo man pleads guilty to rioting for tossing burning laundry basket into Buffalo City Hall