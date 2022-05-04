BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man, his wife and his father are facing charges related to illegal guns and drugs.
This past Friday morning, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office conducted a series of searches on Grider Street, Clinton Street and Oakmont Avenue. Here’s what they say they found:
Grider Street
- Several guns
- A bag containing approximately five pounds of marijuana and digital scales
Clinton Street
- Approximately 10 pounds of marijuana
Oakmont Avenue
- Multiple illegal firearms (one of which was reported stolen in Buffalo in October 2017)
- A bag of cocaine
- A digital scale
The three people arrested as a result were identified as 32-year-old Couron Virgil-Mack, Brianna Virgil-Mack, also 32, and 52-year-old Desmond McCloud. Here are the felony charges each person faces:
Couron Virgil-Mack
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the First Degree
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree
- One count of Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the First Degree
- One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree
- One count of Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the Second Degree
Brianna Virgil-Mack
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the First Degree
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree
- One count of Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the First Degree
- One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree
- One count of Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the Second Degree
Desmond McCloud
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the First Degree
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
- One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree
All three are being held without bail and will return to court on Thursday morning. If convicted, they each face a maximum of 25 years in prison.