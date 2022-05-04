BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man, his wife and his father are facing charges related to illegal guns and drugs.

This past Friday morning, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office conducted a series of searches on Grider Street, Clinton Street and Oakmont Avenue. Here’s what they say they found:

Grider Street

Several guns

A bag containing approximately five pounds of marijuana and digital scales

Clinton Street

Approximately 10 pounds of marijuana

Oakmont Avenue

Multiple illegal firearms (one of which was reported stolen in Buffalo in October 2017)

A bag of cocaine

A digital scale

The three people arrested as a result were identified as 32-year-old Couron Virgil-Mack, Brianna Virgil-Mack, also 32, and 52-year-old Desmond McCloud. Here are the felony charges each person faces:

Couron Virgil-Mack

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the First Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the First Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the Second Degree

Brianna Virgil-Mack

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the First Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the First Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the Second Degree

Desmond McCloud

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the First Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree

All three are being held without bail and will return to court on Thursday morning. If convicted, they each face a maximum of 25 years in prison.