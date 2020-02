BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Juan Ayala-Colon of Buffalo will spend 18 years in prison for shooting and killing 25-year-old Norbert Guzman Tapia outside an apartment on Upper East Lane last August.

Colon pleaded guilty to manslaughter on December 17, 2019.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says he’s also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.