BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo man will spend the next five years in prison, followed by ten years of post-release supervision for rape.

43-year-old Blaine Boyer was sentenced last Friday, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Boyer admitted to engaging in sex with a victim who could not consent due to mental disability in Buffalo on June 22, 2019.

He pleaded guilty to one count of rape in the second degree on September 11, 2019.