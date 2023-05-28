BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Runners of all ages invaded downtown Buffalo on Sunday for the 2023 Buffalo Marathon. Officials said roughly 6,400 athletes from 13 countries and 41 states participated.

The course is relatively flat. Scenic highlights included the Peace Bridge, Erie Basin Marina, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, Allentown, the Buffalo History Museum, and Kleinhans Music Hall. Runners eventually returned downtown and crossed the finish line on Franklin Street.

James Dickinson of East Northport, N.Y. was the first man to finish, with a time of 2:32:16. Whitney Heaver was the first woman to finish, with a time of 3:00:25.

Marathon

Men’s Results

Colin McCarthy, 2:42:33 (15-19)

Abdel Khalil, 2:44:36 (20-24)

James Dickinson, 2:32:16 (25-29)

John-Louis Pane, 2:42:20 (30-34)

Woody Snoberger, 2:36:36 (35-39)

John Huber, 2:47:38 (40-44)

Chris Fleige, 3:02:10 (45-49)

Paul O’Hora, 2:52:18 (50-54)

Ian Brown, 2:55:36 (55-59)

Eric Maki, 3:10:59 (60-64)

Dave Eckerson, 4:02:54 (65-69)

Women’s Results

Bridgette Van Valkenburg, 3:58:34 (15-19)

Anya Nayak, 3:23:23 (20-24)

Ashley Letteney, 3:05:21 (25-29)

Victoria Way, 3:08:18 (30-34)

Whitney Heaver, 3:00:25 (35-39)

Carolynne Pouliot, 3:25:50 (40-44)

Jennifer Donato, 3:42:54 (45-49)

Kaoru Kato, 3:22:43 (50-54)

Dawn McCarthy, 3:22:20 (55-59)

Kathi Lancaster, 3:57:59 (60-64)

Half Marathon

Men’s Results

Derek Simpson, 1:17:10 (15-19)

J.T. Ryan, 1:12:08 (20-24)

Robert Whitney, 1:19:42 (25-29)

Joseph Whelan, 1:05:43 (30-34)

Nikolas Franks, 1:16:23 (35-39)

David Hall, 1:24:55(40-44)

Joe Silliman, 1:27:24 (45-49)

Kevin Delaney, 1:27:10 (50-54)

John McLeod, 1:37:50 (55-59)

Ron Saxton, 1:40:46 (60-64)

Thomas Lansing, 1:52:27 (65-69)

Craig Zuckerman, 1:44:20 (70-74)

Dennis Sears, 2:05:54 (75-79)

Victor Rutkoski, 2:57:27 (80+)

Women’s Results

Kyla Eisman, 1:23:13 (15-19)

Sydney Burgard, 1:34:01 (20-24)

Maggie Bond, 1:24:35 (25-29)

Alison Pepero, 1:30:57 (30-34)

Maura Tyrrell, 1:22:16 (35-39)

Megan Wright, 1:21:56 (40-44)

Melissa Domoy, 1:38:08 (45-49)

Deborah Kincaid, 1:43:31 (50-54)

Susan Bogle, 1:39:56 (55-59)

Laura Francz, 1:55:53 (60-64)

Jackie Wellott, 2:13:46 (65-69)

Judy Hagan, 2:48:57 (70-74)

Kathleen Kreis, 3:06:53 (75-79)

Whether you were first or last, finishing is a feat. According to RunRepeat.com, less than 1% of the U.S. population has completed a marathon, so congratulations from all of us at News 4.