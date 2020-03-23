Breaking News
Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo provides an update on COVID-19 cases in NYS at 10:45 a.m.
Closings
There are currently 343 active closings. Click for more details.

Buffalo Marathon not happening until 2021

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Buffalo Marathon_130699

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Marathon isn’t happening this year.

Being that it attracts a crowd of more than 10,000 runners, spectators and others, marathon officials decided to postpone the race. The next Marathon Weekend will take place May 29-30, 2021.

“Holding a gathering that will put more than 10,000 people in close proximity, weeks after being told to practice social distancing goes against governmental recommendations, as well as the Marathon’s mission of doing good for the community,” Greg Weber, Marathon executive director/race director, said. “The health and wellness of everyone involved in the event has always been and remains our top priority.”

Those who aren’t able to attend next year can defer their entries for free for either the 2022 or 2023 event. Entries can also be sold or transferred at no charge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss