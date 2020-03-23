Buffalo Marathon not happening until 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Marathon isn’t happening this year.

Being that it attracts a crowd of more than 10,000 runners, spectators and others, marathon officials decided to postpone the race. The next Marathon Weekend will take place May 29-30, 2021.

“Holding a gathering that will put more than 10,000 people in close proximity, weeks after being told to practice social distancing goes against governmental recommendations, as well as the Marathon’s mission of doing good for the community,” Greg Weber, Marathon executive director/race director, said. “The health and wellness of everyone involved in the event has always been and remains our top priority.”

Those who aren’t able to attend next year can defer their entries for free for either the 2022 or 2023 event. Entries can also be sold or transferred at no charge.