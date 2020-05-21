Buffalo Marathon race officials share reminders with people planning to run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York may have begun the reopening process this week, but we’re still only in Phase One.

Two months ago, race officials announced that the Buffalo Marathon would be postponed until 2021. It was originally supposed to take place during the last weekend of May.

With the current coronavirus-related restrictions in place, it would not be possible to hold an event of that magnitude in Buffalo.

Still, it’s probably going to be a nice weekend, and race officials know a number of people will be running anyway. With that in mind, they want to share some reminders.

There will be NO closed roads or traffic control.

There will be NO sanctioned aid stations.

There will be NO on-course medical support.

Gatherings of no more than 10 people are still per Phase One restrictions

Marathon officials are encouraging people to make a donation to the Buffalo Marathon Fundraiser For the Front Line Workers. Money donated to this cause will provided protective equipment, meals and hotel rooms to Kaleida Health staff who are treating people with COVID-19.

Last year, staff from Kaleida provided medical support at aid stations during the race, and had planned to return this year.

Donations can be made on Facebook or the fundraiser website.

