BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Runners laced up their sneakers for the buffalo marathon Sunday.

Almost 6,000 athletes from all around the world made the trip to the Queen City.

We caught up with runners and shows us the special tribute paid to the victims of the Tops mass shooting.

In 2020, the Buffalo Marathon was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the race was scaled down drastically. This year, the iconic Buffalo Marathon is back in business.

The marathon is a test of strength, and overcoming physical and mental hurdles. Winding through the streets of beautiful downtown buffalo, runners say its a battle.

Runners say they motivated each other to finish, and keep pushing even when things got hard.

The victims killed in the Tops shooting were honored at the marathon, with red ribbons passed out to runners, and the names of Buffalo Ten read before the race and listed on the starting banner.

Thousands from the community and all around the world cheered on their loved ones and rallied around our community which has suffered over the past two weeks.

Coming in first place for the men is Lucas Mcaneney, from Waterdown, Ontario. He finished the race in two hours and thirty three minutes. For first place for the women, Gabrielle Russo from East Rockaway, New York, with a two-hour and 56 minute race.

The first Buffalonian to complete the race was Jesse Osiadlo, with two hours and forty one minutes.

And something else happened down at the Buffalo Marathon, a wedding proposal at the finish line.

Congratulations to the happy couple and we wish them the best of luck.