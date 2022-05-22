BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 5,800 athletes from 13 countries and 43 states will take to the Queen City’s streets for the Buffalo Marathon next weekend.

This will be the first year the marathon is back in full force after a scaled-back race in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The weekend kicks off on May 28 at 7 a.m. with a 5K, followed by the Kids Mini-Marathon, Diaper Dash and more. May 29 is marathon race day, stepping off at 6:30 a.m.

The marathon will honor the 10 people killed in last Saturday’s tragic mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

The banner at the start line will feature the names of the 10 victims, and 7,500 red ribbons will be given out to runners and volunteers to wear in their memory. Marathon organizers are partnering with FeedMore WNY for a food drive during the Saturday Expo to help the community.

The Kaleida Foundation is giving 270 “Heart-To-Heart” participants commemorative shirts with the victims’ names printed on the shirts. Three teams from Tops Markets will be participating in the Heart-To-Heart relay.

New this year for the marathon, a Welcome Party will happen on Chippewa Street from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. A free “Yoga Restorative Class” will be offered Saturday at the finish line. And to wrap everything up, a closing celebration (ages 21 and up) will be held on Chippewa Street from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Music from Nerds Gone Wild and XOXO Pop Band will round out the night with fireworks.

In addition, Canadian Lucas McAneney will attempt to set the world record in the marathon while pushing a stroller. Swag bags will also be relieved to Children’s Hospital with a medal and the same swag kids running the Mini Marathon or Diaper Dash are receiving.

For a full schedule and list of road closures, look below:

Schedule:

Road Closures: