Buffalo Marathon Weekend in the works, limited registration begins February 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Marathon Weekend is in the works. Registration starts on February 1 but will be limited.

Last year’s event was postponed due to COVID-19.

Organizers say one of their big concerns is controlling the number of people who take part.

They said to increase the probability of having the marathon, they will offer two alternate race dates.

For more information about the marathon, click here.

Organizers say they will know by April 15 if the primary race in may will take place.