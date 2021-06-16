Buffalo Marathon will return to normal for this year’s race

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York is going back to (mostly) normal, and because of that, the Buffalo Marathon will, too.

Organizers of the annual event announced that this year, it will be “a normal race that includes a single start with spectators allowed.”

There will be less than half the usual number of runners this year. Typically, there’s more than 8,000, but this year, that number is approximately 3,000.

Last year, when COVID-19 began to impact the region, the Buffalo Marathon was postponed into 2021.

This past April, it was postponed again. It was set to take place during the end of May, but was pushed to June 26 and 27.

MORE | 2021 Buffalo Marathon will take place June 26-27

With hopes of raising $200,000 for Kaleida Health in the next 10 days, the race has, so far, brought in $191,977. Donations can be made here.

