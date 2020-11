BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Buffalo facility that was planning to open its doors for tours, is instead closing temporarily.



The Buffalo Maritime Center on Arthur Street promotes history and education about the tools people who depend on the water, use.



They say it is closing temporarily because of the city’s move into the orange zone.



The center says people who signed up for the “Erie canal packet boat project” need to wait a while for what they hope is a brief pause.