Buffalo Mayor Brown says he’s keeping school speed zone cameras turned on

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is shutting down calls to put the brakes on the city’s speed zone cameras.

Many people claim they received tickets before the cameras were activated.

They say tickets were being mailed out nearly a month after alleged violations took place.

Related Content Speed camera errors cause issues for community, council members

Members of the Buffalo Common Council asked Mayor Brown to pause the speed zone program.

Brown said he plans to keep cameras on to protect children in the city.

“I get the calls when a child is hit by a car, when a child has been killed in our city by a vehicle. So I’m not going to back up, I’m not going to ease up, I’m going to protect the safety of children in this community, and responsible adults should do the right thing and slow down. Stop worrying about speeding to go nowhere.” Byron Brown, Mayor, City of Buffalo

Mayor Brown says he’s working with the community and waived millions of dollars in fees and fines.