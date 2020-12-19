Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown delivers holiday message, says WNY will weather pandemic together

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and his wife Michelle Brown released their annual holiday greeting to residents of the City of Good Neighbors.

In his remarks, Mayor Brown says we will weather the pandemic together.

The mayor says while things look different this year, nothing will dampen the holiday spirit in Buffalo.

“If 2020 has taught us anything it’s how much the people in our lives mean to us so go ahead safely spread some cheer and kindness will you can this holiday season we will get through this together as we always do as the city of good neighbors.” Byron Brown, Mayor, City of Buffalo

Mayor Brown also says he remains thankful for those on the frontlines, fighting COVID-19.

