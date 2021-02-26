Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown endorsed by Erie County Democratic Committee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Byron Brown, who is seeking a fifth term as Mayor of Buffalo, has earned the endorsement of the Erie County Democratic Committee.

Earlier this week, News 4 learned via a city spokesperson that Brown is planning to run again. If he wins a fifth term, he would be the first Buffalo Mayor to do so.

Former Mayor Jimmy Griffin set the four-term record after first taking office in the late 1970s and leaving in the early 90s.

Brown, who is Buffalo’s 62nd Mayor, has held the office since 2006. He is the city’s first Black mayor.

“Beginning with his 2006 inaugural day visit to the city’s waterfront, Mayor Brown has had an optimism about Buffalo’s future that very few shared when he first took office,” said Democratic Chair Jeremy J. Zellner. “His hand has been in every decision leading to the resurgence of the city and Western New York, and he has clearly earned the support of its residents and of this committee.”

From 1996 to 2001, Brown represented the Masten District in Buffalo’s Common Council. After this, he became the first Black New York State Senator outside of New York City.

He remained a senator until he was first elected Mayor.

“Over the last year, our progress became most evident in the resilience we have shown in these challenging times, and over the next four years we will continue to work for equity, inclusion, progress, and opportunity for everyone in the City of Buffalo,” Brown says.

In addition to showing their support for Brown, the Democratic Committee also endorsed three candidates for Buffalo City Court Judge — incumbent judges Phillip Dabney, Jr. and Diane Wray, and Buffalo attorney Rebecca Town.