Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown endorses Kathy Hochul for Governor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has the support of Buffalo’s Mayor as she seeks a full term as Governor of New York.

Hochul announced Byron Brown’s endorsement on her Twitter page Thursday morning.

“Gov. Kathy Hochul is doing an exceptional job for our state and I am proud to endorse her for a full term as Governor,” Brown said. “Gov. Hochul knows our state better than anyone. She is extremely responsive to the needs of Buffalo and western New York and I’m looking forward to our continued partnership in the years to come.”

The western New York native has received endorsements from across the state. A number of them have come from outside New York, too, including the governors of New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Hochul, who had been serving as Lieutenant Governor previously, took over as Governor in August following Andrew Cuomo’s resignation.

The next gubernatorial election will take place later this year. Click or tap here to see who’s running.