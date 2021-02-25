Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown formally announces run for re-election

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown formally announced he’s running for re-election in a Facebook video message Thursday night.

A City of Buffalo spokesman announced Brown’s intention to run for re-election earlier this week.

The incumbent is seeking a fifth term as Mayor of Buffalo. He first assumed the role in 2006.

Brown, a Democrat and New York City native, graduated from Buffalo State and is the city’s first African-American mayor.

The mayor touted his experience in a campaign announcement video.

