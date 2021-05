BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mayor Byron Brown is isolating at home after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, a city spokesperson says.

The mayor anticipates he’ll be out of isolation next week. He feels fine and does not have any symptoms.

Brown has not tested positive for COVID-19. He received his first dose of the vaccine on May 7 and is scheduled to get the second dose in early June.