Buffalo mayor reiterates large public events such as parades still on

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saying that a confirmed case in Erie County or the city would be a “tipping point”, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said Wednesday afternoon that large public events such as the city’s two St. Patrick’s Day parades this weekend are still not canceled.

“If there is a need to cancel large public events in the City of Buffalo we will do that without hesitation,” said Brown, D-Buffalo.

Brown said City Hall had received some phone calls expressing concern, but not an overwhelming number.

Several cities on Wednesday announced their parades were canceled, including Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago and Scranton.

On Saturday, the annual neighborhood parade will wind its way through the Old First Ward, and on Sunday, the city’s official parade is down Delaware Avenue.