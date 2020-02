BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are warning locals about a scam making its way around western New York.

There has been a false post circulating social media, which says the city is “on high alert due to confirmed coronavirus at ECMC.”

Mayor Byron Brown says there are no cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Erie County at this time.

Brown has asked anyone who sees this post to report it Facebook, and to get the latest updates on the virus from the CDC.