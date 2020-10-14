Buffalo Mayor vetoes measure to change times when speed cameras are active

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has vetoed a proposal by the Common Council to amend the times when school zone speed cameras are active.

Here are the times six of the cameras are currently active:

In a 6-3 vote in favor of the amendment, the Common Council sought to change the times of operation to 7:30-9:30 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. — the prime drop-off and pick-up times.

Brown says the proposed change “fails to recognize that there is not a uniform ‘drop-off’ or ‘pick-up time among schools.”

“Students and educators who are traveling to, from or between school buildings and facilities during their individual school hours, deserve unrestricted protection without a time limit on enhanced safety measures,” Brown says.

