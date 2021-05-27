Buffalo mayoral candidate challenges Mayor Brown to a debate

Democratic Mayoral Candidate India Walton held a news conference this afternoon challenging Mayor Byron Brown to a debate.

Walton says she will bring a fresh perspective to City Hall.

“I am asking, once again, will you join me on a stage in front of the public to answer for your record of 15 years. It’s been 15 years. The people are ready for something new, something better and that is what I offer as Mayor of Buffalo,” Walton said.

The mayor’s campaign has released a statement:

“Mayor Brown has always been forthcoming and transparent on where he stands on every issue, ensuring that the public can fairly and objectively decide for themselves who best represents all of the members of our community.”