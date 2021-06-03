Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton plans last minute advertising blitz

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With less than three weeks to go until the June primaries, one of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s democratic challenger is spending major money in the home stretch.

Without ballparking a number, mayoral candidate India Walton says her campaign is spending around five figures on media ads. Walton is a nurse and a community activist.

We asked her why the big-spending comes now, with election day almost here.

“Because the voters need to know who I am. We’ve had 15 years of failed leadership come out of city hall, but the current mayor has the name recognition to win just on that alone. And I think that when people know they have another choice, a better choice, then the votes will be different,” said Walton.

Mayor Byron Brown, the incumbent for 15 years, is also challenged by Le’Candice Durham.

Durham is a complaint clerk for the city.