Buffalo McDonald’s offering a free Big Mac to service members this Veterans Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Active duty or retired military members can get a free Big Mac sandwich at Buffalo area McDonald’s this Veterans Day.
The fast-food giant said service members interested in the offer just need to bring a valid I.D. in-store or at the drive-thru. The offer is valid all day.
McDonald’s adds that the offer is only available at participating locations.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
