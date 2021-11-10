Buffalo McDonald’s offering a free Big Mac to service members this Veterans Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Active duty or retired military members can get a free Big Mac sandwich at Buffalo area McDonald’s this Veterans Day.

The fast-food giant said service members interested in the offer just need to bring a valid I.D. in-store or at the drive-thru. The offer is valid all day.

McDonald’s adds that the offer is only available at participating locations.

