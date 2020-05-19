Buffalo men involved in yesterday’s SWAT incident arraigned Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Three Buffalo men were arraigned Tuesday for their involvement in Buffalo Police SWAT Team members being shot at while executing a search warrant yesterday.

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, as Buffalo Police entered the home on Niagara Street with a warrant, 19-year-old Pablo E. Alicea allegedly jumped out of a window and ran into a member of the SWAT team outside.

Alicea then allegedly fired multiple shots at the officer with an illegal gun, which struck a wooden post, officials say.

The officer returned fire, but no one was injured, and police caught Alicea after a brief foot chase.

Investigators also say they recovered some heroin inside the home.

A State Supreme Court Justice, acting as a Buffalo City Court Judge, arraigned the 19-year-old on one count of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities are holding Alicea without bail, and Flynn says he’s due back in court on June 9.

If convicted on all charges, he faces a max of 25 years to life in prison.

Alicea’s father, 39-year-old Pablo O. Alicea, also faced arraignment on two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. According to the DA’s Office, the father is due back in court on July 7.

Officials say the father was falsely accused of a reported kidnapping in 2018.

Following arraignment, he was released under the supervision of the Erie County Probation Department.

The third man, Cesarae Thomas, 40, faced arraignment on one count of criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly having a loaded, illegal gun on him at the time of his arrest.

Thomas is also set to return to court on June 9, and authorities are also holding him without bail.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.