Buffalo Museum of Science opening ‘Medieval to Metal: The Art and Evolution of the Guitar’ exhibit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A new traveling exhibit is opening this weekend at the Buffalo Museum of Science.

It’s called “Medieval to Metal: The Art and Evolution of the Guitar.”

More than three dozen guitars spanning centuries will be on the display.

The exhibit details how guitars have changed over the years.

“It’ll be appealing for people of all ages, and when you come into the buffalo museum of science, you can be assured we are ready to greet you with a safe experience. Masks are required, social distancing is enforced, and we have all of our protocols to be sure people are safe.” Marisa Wigglesworth, CEO, Buffalo Science Museum

You’re encouraged to get your tickets ahead of time online since the museum is operating with a lower capacity.

The exhibit runs through the summer into early September.