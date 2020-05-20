Buffalo NAACP demanding two BPD officers be charged in alleged beating of Buffalo man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo chapter of the NAACP is demanding two officers be charged in the alleged beating of a Buffalo man.

Part of the incident was caught in a now viral video.

We spoke with the man at the center of the Mother’s Day incident.

“My eye got broken in two different places, my shoulder blade is broken, my spacula split in half.”

Injuries 30-year-old Quentin Suttles says he now has after he says he was beaten by two Buffalo Police officers on Mother’s Day during a traffic stop.

“I’m tired of the people that we’re supposed to be calling to protect us, I come outside to feel like I’m being targeted,” Suttles said.

BPD’s Internal Affairs is investigating as well as the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

The Buffalo NAACP is now demanding the officers be suspended during an investigation.

Local leaders say the officers should ultimately be charged.

“We should be treated and respected with dignity for the human beings that we are,” Reverend Mark Blue President of Buffalo’s branch of the NAACP said.

According to the police report, two officers saw Suttles driving the wrong way down Madison Street.

The report says during the stop, an officer smelled marijuana and goes on to say while patting Suttles down Suttles became “combative.” It also says officers found a white powdery substance which has been sent to a lab for testing.

Suttles was charged with resisting arrest. obstruction of government administration, and destruction of evidence.

“Law enforcement I know has done great strides to try to heal the community, heal relationships so anytime you have a few individuals that would come in and disrupt the work and effort that has been put in, we must begin to extricate and pull them out of that system,” Pastor James Giles said.

Reverend Mark Blue says he’s sending a letter to the DA’s office, the common council, BPD, and state’s attorney.