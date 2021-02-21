Buffalo native shares how she is using her music to inspire others

A Buffalo-born singer songwriter, whose talents have taken her all over the world isn’t done yet.

Ani DiFranco just released another album and performed one of her new songs on CBS Saturday Morning’s “Saturday Sessions.”

DiFranco, who emancipated herself at 15 years old, went to the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts and Buff State before moving to New York City, and later in life, New Orleans.

She’s produced her many albums independently, on her own record label, Righteous Babe Records.

DiFranco has been nominated for several Grammy’s and won many awards both for her music and social activism.

Tonawanda native Jeff Glor asked her about her history of honesty and politics in her songs.

“I feel like I’ve always come from that place of revolutionary love. I love my country, and that’s why I fight for it in my way. It’s all out of love,” DiFranco said.

Although no longer living locally, DiFranco’s impact here is well known. She saved and renovated the downtown church now known as the entertainment venue, Babeville.