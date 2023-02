BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is punching his ticket to Hollywood by appearing on American Idol.

Talking about his appearance on the show after his audition last November, 21-year-old Matt Wilson and Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo joined News 4 at 7 to talk about his journey. Wilson was born in Buffalo and is a local artist who grew up singing R&B, gospel and pop music.

You can watch the full segment above.