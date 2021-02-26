Buffalo Naval Park looking for donations as ship is in danger of sinking

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the ships in the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park is in danger of sinking.

The Naval Park says harsh winter weather and damaging winds have forced the staff to pump water from U.S.S. The Sullivans, and they’re struggling to keep up.

A scheduled long-term repair is expected to start this summer, but right now, the ship needs $100,000 in emergency repairs to its hull.

“At the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park in Western New York and destinations across the country battleships, submarines and other vessels serve as floating museums that allow visitors to be immersed into a piece of military history. The experience is like none other, delivering an appreciation for hard-fought battles and the men and women who serve. Buffalo is proud to be home to vessels that tell the stories of American heroism and we are fighting to see that there are resources available to protect and improve these ships.” Congressman Brian Higgins

If you would like to donate, click/tap here.