BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park is now open for a new season.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked off the new season on Saturday.

Following a partial sinking of the USS The Sullivans nearly a year ago, much of the vessel will once again be open to the public. Partial tours re-started in August. During the partial sinking, the ship took on about one million gallons of water and nearly 60 holes had to be fixed.

Below deck is still closed to the public for now. Naval park president Paul Marzello said that the ship could be put into dry dock for a few months and then be put back into the water. He said they will have more information sometime in May.

However, some new areas of the ship will be open to the public for small, special guided tours.