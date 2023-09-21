BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say an argument between neighbors led to an arrest on Langmeyer Avenue this past Sunday.
It was around 4:30 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a weapon.
“A suspect allegedly went inside to retrieve a weapon and threatened to shoot his neighbor,” Buffalo police said.
A subsequent search took place, in which Buffalo police say they found a loaded handgun, along with dozens of various rounds.
Ray Blango, Jr. 41, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.
