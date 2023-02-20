BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another big change is coming to The Buffalo News.

The news outlet says its parent company is planning to move printing operations out of the Queen City, opting for Ohio instead.

The Buffalo News says the process of notifying staff who would be impacted by this change began Monday morning. They say roughly 160 jobs will be affected, including those involved in the printing and distribution of the paper, “and other products printed at the press building on Scott Street.”

The current plan is to close the Scott Street facility and start printing at The Plain Dealer’s facility in Cleveland sometime “later this year,” they wrote.

The change comes after The Buffalo News’ owner, Lee Enterprises, sold its longtime base at Washington and Scott and moved to Larkinville this past October. The current presses, which were installed in 2004, will be decommissioned once operations are moved, they say.

Changes coming for clients

Anthony Decicco, editor-in-chief of the UB Spectrum campus newspaper, says the future for them is unclear. The University at Buffalo is one of the college papers that utilize the Scott Street street facility.

“We’re really not sure what our status really is,” Decicco says of the new announcement.

Decicco says the Spectrum team plans to meet later on Monday afternoon to discuss what’s ahead.

Julia Barth serves as editor-in-chief of Canisius College’s newspaper, The Griffin. She says Canisius “has been using The Buffalo News print shop to publish for years now.”

Like the UB Spectrum, it’s not clear what’s in store for the future of The Griffin’s print production.

“We weren’t reached out to by anybody about the changes, so I’d assume they are working our newspaper into their plans.

Barth says they’ve reached out to The Buffalo News for answers.

“College newspapers rely on bigger organizations to print their editions since obviously, a school like Canisius can’t afford to do that themselves,” Barth said. “So, I hope we are able to continue our partnership with the News since, otherwise, we’d have to look elsewhere to print our paper, something we hope to not have to do.”

For now, Barth is just hoping The Griffin can keep getting published on Scott Street “through the end of the school year.”

“That way, we will have the summer to figure things out,” Barth says.