Buffalo Newspaper Guild calls out owners of The Buffalo News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Newspaper Guild is putting up a fight against the owners of The Buffalo News. They’ve put up a billboard in downtown Buffalo, calling out Lee Enterprises.

The Guild is also putting on a byline strike.

Sandra Tan from The Buffalo News says the company wants the power to lay off any guild workers for any reason. She says Lee also wants to move jobs out of Buffalo.

“They are proposing the right to outsource multiple departments and their jobs out of state to Mexico. That is not a good corporate citizen. We really want to appeal and plead to Lee Enterprises to do the right thing — to invest in Buffalo and not Davenport, Iowa, which is where they are based,” Sandra Tan, president, Buffalo Newspaper Guild.

News 4 reached out to Lee Enterprises. It has no comment.