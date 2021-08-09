Buffalo Newspaper Guild ratifies new three-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Newspaper Guild says it ratified the tentative agreement reached with The Buffalo News and owner Lee Enterprises with a 75-1 vote last Friday.

Guild President Sandra Tan says the three-year deal offers raises and improves and maintains many union benefits for The Buffalo News.

Tan also says improvements include union-wide raises, additional raises for some of the Guild’s lowest-paid employees, more paid days off, and a work-from-home policy, among other things.

“This community spoke up about the importance of protecting local journalism and the people who make that work possible at The Buffalo News,” Tan said. “Their voices played a vital role in reaching a new agreement. We are so grateful for their support.”

She says the company also offered pension enhancements and reasonable 401(k) contributions to members in exchange for the right to freeze the Guild’s pension plan.

“At a time when newspaper journalism seems under attack from all sides,” Tan added. “We have an agreement that allows The Buffalo News to maintain its journalistic mission and its obligations to the employees who give the paper its value.”