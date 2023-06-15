BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight will be taking dozens of Purple Heart recipients on trip to the U.S. Capitol.

The first-of-a-kind opportunity will take 30 Purple Heart recipients on overnight trips to the capital.

Tom Petrie, president of Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight joined News 4 at 4 to discuss the upcoming trips. View the full segment above.

