BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Warmer temperatures seem to be bringing out bikers, joggers and drivers with the top down. But, illegal ATVs and dirt bikes are also swarming city streets, and city officials say they have no place in Buffalo.

City residents have been lighting up the switchboard at City Hall, complaining of large groups of dirt bikes and ATVs racing through neighborhoods, endangering pedestrians and generally disturbing the peace.

If caught those riders could face hefty fines and lose their bikes.

“ATVs, dirt bikes, they should not be on city streets, in city parks, on commercial streets, period,” City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

Mayor Brown joined city lawmakers and police to get the word out, that unregistered dirt bikes and ATVs are dangerous and have no place on Buffalo’s streets, sidewalks and parks.

“Weaving in and out of traffic, moving in and out of residential communities, driving down commercial streets, in some cases, going the wrong way,” said Mayor Brown.

Buffalo Police combined with State Police and a state helicopter over the Memorial Day weekend to seize 23 ATVs, and in the last two years, Erie County Sheriff’s deputies have assisted in the seizure of 175 ATVs and illegal dirt bikes. They warn, that there are consequences.

“And we won’t tolerate these ATVs, riding in and out of our streets illegally. You more than likely will face a heavy fine and some probably won’t get that ATV back,” said Deputy Police Commissioner Alphonso Wright.

Many neighborhood groups are getting financial assistance to help the police.

“That funds block clubs to help them get Ring cameras on their houses. So we are helping our law enforcement to apprehend all of these folks who are operating these vehicles illegally,” added Councilman Ulysees Wingo, Masten District.

“You are really putting your own life at harm, and if you collide with another vehicle, a sedan, an SUV, you are the one who is going to be seriously injured or dead,” said Councilman Joel Feroleto, Delaware District.

City officials are bringing back a rewards program for tips that lead to the seizure of an ATV, or other illegal vehicles.

If it is just parked, or at rest, the number to call is 716-847-2255 if it is moving and on the street, call 911.